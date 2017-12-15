Events wrapping up ahead of USS Little Rock's commissioning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Events wrapping up ahead of USS Little Rock's commissioning

(Source: WGRZ-TV) (Source: WGRZ-TV)
(Source: WGRZ-TV) (Source: WGRZ-TV)
(Source: WGRZ-TV) (Source: WGRZ-TV)
(Source: WGRZ-TV) (Source: WGRZ-TV)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A week of events leading up to the commissioning of the U.S. Navy's new combat ship is wrapping up.
    
The USS Little Rock arrived at Buffalo's Lake Erie waterfront earlier this month. The crew of the 389-foot littoral combat ship (LCS) has been the focus of a series of events held in the Buffalo area.
    
On Friday the Little Rock Association is holding its annual memorial service at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, home to the original USS Little Rock, built as a light cruiser during World War II. Officials from the city of Little Rock will attend a reception Friday night.
    
The commissioning ceremony is being held Saturday morning. It will be the first time in the Navy's 242-year history that a combat ship will be commissioned alongside its namesake.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man killed in crash following police chase

    Man killed in crash following police chase

    Friday, December 15 2017 9:35 AM EST2017-12-15 14:35:16 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 9:40 AM EST2017-12-15 14:40:35 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Wynne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Cross County.

    A Wynne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Cross County.

  • Newport police investigates vehicle vandalism

    Newport police investigates vehicle vandalism

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:02 PM EST2017-12-15 04:02:25 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 9:19 AM EST2017-12-15 14:19:38 GMT
    Newport police Lt. Allen Edwards spoke Thursday about vandalism of vehicles along Malcolm Avenue in Newport. (Source: KAIT)Newport police Lt. Allen Edwards spoke Thursday about vandalism of vehicles along Malcolm Avenue in Newport. (Source: KAIT)

    Vehicles driving along Malcolm Avenue in Newport are in the line of fire as juveniles have been suspected of throwing rocks and causing damage. That is according to Newport police.

    Vehicles driving along Malcolm Avenue in Newport are in the line of fire as juveniles have been suspected of throwing rocks and causing damage. That is according to Newport police.

  • Malls in state of change, real estate developer says

    Malls in state of change, real estate developer says

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:20 PM EST2017-12-15 02:20:08 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 9:12 AM EST2017-12-15 14:12:29 GMT
    The Mall at Turtle Creek (Source: KAIT)The Mall at Turtle Creek (Source: KAIT)

    The business of shopping is changing, a local commercial real estate official said, noting it is a trend that is being seen and felt around the country.

    The business of shopping is changing, a local commercial real estate official said, noting it is a trend that is being seen and felt around the country.

    •   
Powered by Frankly