Arkansas man who escaped jail now faces murder charge

MALVERN, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man who has been returned to jail four days after escaping is now facing a murder charge after the man he was initially accused of assaulting had died.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 27-year-old Aaron Singleton was initially charged with first-degree battery and false imprisonment in connection with an attack on 40-year-old Brenun Clayton. Police say Singleton now faces a second-degree murder charge after Clayton died Sunday of injuries resulting from the alleged attack.



Police say surveillance footage shows Singleton striking Clayton in the face, causing him to fall and seriously injure his head.



Jail reports say Singleton escaped from the Hot Spring County jail Dec. 3 but was recaptured Dec. 7 in Malvern.



Singleton is expected to appear in court Jan. 9. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

