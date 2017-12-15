Most Arkansas schools approved for early start date

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Nearly 200 school districts in Arkansas have been approved to start the next school year five days earlier than state law permits.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state Board of Education decided Thursday to let 191 districts start the 2018-19 school year on Aug. 13. A dozen districts have yet to receive waivers of the statute that controls the timing for the start of a school year.



State law sets the first day of school for the Monday in the week that contains the date Aug. 19. That would make the earliest first day of school Aug. 20 in the coming 2018-19 school year.



Districts can seek waivers of laws previously granted by the Education Board to open-enrollment charter schools that serve students residing in districts asking for waivers.



