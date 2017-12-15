Woman calls police after she says someone popped her Santa inflatable

A Jonesboro woman called police after she said she heard a loud bang and then found her Santa inflatable popped.

According to a Jonesboro Police incident report, police were called to the 3500 block of Oakmont Drive around 11:30 Thursday night.

The woman told police she heard a loud and when she looked outside she heard laughing and saw a car drive off quickly.

The woman didn't know if the ornament was shot or if someone had kicked it, but it had two holes in it and the stakes were ripped out of the ground.

