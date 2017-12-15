Man reported missing from Mid-South Health Systems

A man missing for nearly 2 months has Jonesboro mental health officials concerned for his safety.

According to an incident report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, Jimmy Lee Stewart, 53, was last seen on October 20.

He was a patient at Midsouth Health Systems who lived in a Mid-South-sponsored apartment. According to the report, he was seen daily for medication and treatment.

However, health officials believe he's been off his medication for two months and advised officers that "without his medications, he will be in a low functioning mental state."

That concerns officials because, according to the report, Stewart is schizophrenic and diabetic. Officers were told Stewart has a history of violence, drug abuse and psychosis.

Mid-South Health Systems told police that they've checked with local hospitals and detention centers and have yet to locate Stewart.

He's been entered into several databases as a missing person.

Anyone who knows where Stewart may be located should contact police.

Region 8 News reached out to Mid-South Health Systems regarding the police report and why it took 2 months to file, but a spokesperson said they could not comment beyond the public incident report.

