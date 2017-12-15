Police: Woman stole taxi because driver was taking too long

A woman told police she stole the taxi she was in because the driver was taking too long inside the store while getting gas.

According to a Jonesboro Police incident report release on Friday, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 21-year-old Chandre Mcdaniel was picked up by the taxi service at St Bernards Behavioral Health.

A short time later, the driver stopped at a nearby gas station to fill up and offered to get Mcdaniel a drink inside.

The driver initially turned the car off, but Mcdaniel stated she was cold, so he left the car running.

According to the report, Mcdaniel hopped in the front seat and took off in the taxi.

Mcdaniel was pulled over a short time later by a Craighead County Sheriff's deputy.

Once in custody, she told police that the driver was taking too long inside.

Mcdaniel was charged with theft of a vehicle and driving on a canceled or suspended license.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android