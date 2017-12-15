Report: Man threatens woman with knife over perfume bottles

The Jonesboro Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at knife point and made off with perfume bottles.

According to Jonesboro police, the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a store on the 4900-block of East Nettleton.

The victim, according to an incident report, told officers that a man came into the store and stole several bottles of perfume.

She said he put a backpack on the counter and began pushing bottles into the bag then pulled out a knife and threatened the victim demanding money.

The woman said she grabbed a pair of scissors and told the man she had cameras all over the store. The suspect then ran out of the store, according to the report.

On Friday morning, the case was handed over to Detective Vic Brooks. He reviewed video recorded on surveillance cameras at a laundry mat near the store.

In the report, Brooks said the video was not very good and it was hard to obtain a good image of the subject.

He was able to see, however, where the victim was seen walking "in the laundry mat with the suspect and they stop and it appears the victim is getting onto the suspect." After that, he said the pair walked out together and got out of camera range.

If anyone has information regarding this case, contact Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867)

