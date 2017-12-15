Six wrecks since Monette bypass opening, Police Chief says

The Highway 18 bypass in Monette has been open just over three weeks, and Monette Police Chief Brian Carmichael said there have been six wrecks since opening day.

Monette Mayor Jerry Qualls said they are doing all they can to make the area safe.

He said city council members approved the purchase of eight overhead lights for the bypass, and they are making sure the area is thoroughly patrolled.

Qualls says it comes down to people getting used to the changes and the new traffic flow.

Drivers are urged to pay extra attention while in the area.

