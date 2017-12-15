Trucking association honored to deliver wreaths for veterans - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trucking association honored to deliver wreaths for veterans

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day when wreaths are laid on the graves of fallen United States veterans across the country.

On Friday, more than 300 of those wreaths were delivered to the Arkansas State Veterans Ceremony at Birdeye, in Cross County.

They were delivered by three of the Arkansas Trucking Association’s Road Team leaders, who also happen to be veterans.

“The Wreaths Across America is a great tradition, but it’s also a proud tradition for the truck drivers,” driver and veteran Danny Fuller said. “The truck drivers that are involved, most of them try to get veterans involved, and it really gives us a special feeling to be able to help the veterans that have passed on our behalf.”

This is the Arkansas Road Team’s first year to participate in the program, but they hope to continue delivering wreaths each year from now on.

“It’s really proud for me being a veteran that has survived this long,” Otto Schmeckenbecher said. “We have many of the veterans who we put the wreaths on the graves that didn’t make it this far. They may have been in the service just a short time and others that have been in 20 years or so. It weighs a lot on our heart to be able to help recognize these veterans that have died for us.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Live in Montgomery: The Day before the Big Game

    Live in Montgomery: The Day before the Big Game

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:41 PM EST2017-12-16 04:41:07 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 11:49 PM EST2017-12-16 04:49:15 GMT
    The A-State football team visited the Rosa Parks Museum this week as part of bowl festivities for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)The A-State football team visited the Rosa Parks Museum this week as part of bowl festivities for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)

    It was a busy Friday as the A-State Red Wolves finished the final preparations for Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery. 

    It was a busy Friday as the A-State Red Wolves finished the final preparations for Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery. 

  • Greensborough Village project sees first building construction project

    Greensborough Village project sees first building construction project

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:18 PM EST2017-12-16 04:18:27 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-16 04:38:31 GMT
    A developer said Friday that the Greensborough Village project is moving ahead. (Source: KAIT)A developer said Friday that the Greensborough Village project is moving ahead. (Source: KAIT)

    A 200-acre property project in the Hilltop area of Jonesboro is moving ahead, a developer of the project said Friday. 

    A 200-acre property project in the Hilltop area of Jonesboro is moving ahead, a developer of the project said Friday. 

  • breaking

    One dead, one in custody, investigator says in Lawrence County shooting

    One dead, one in custody, investigator says in Lawrence County shooting

    Friday, December 15 2017 9:17 PM EST2017-12-16 02:17:05 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-12-16 04:17:18 GMT
    Lawrence County deputies were at the scene of a shooting Friday night on Highway 91. (Source: KAIT)Lawrence County deputies were at the scene of a shooting Friday night on Highway 91. (Source: KAIT)

    According to Sgt. Jamie White of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, authorities there are investigating a shooting in which a woman was killed. 

    According to Sgt. Jamie White of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, authorities there are investigating a shooting in which a woman was killed. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly