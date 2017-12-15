Trucking association honored to deliver wreaths for veterans

Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day when wreaths are laid on the graves of fallen United States veterans across the country.

On Friday, more than 300 of those wreaths were delivered to the Arkansas State Veterans Ceremony at Birdeye, in Cross County.

They were delivered by three of the Arkansas Trucking Association’s Road Team leaders, who also happen to be veterans.

“The Wreaths Across America is a great tradition, but it’s also a proud tradition for the truck drivers,” driver and veteran Danny Fuller said. “The truck drivers that are involved, most of them try to get veterans involved, and it really gives us a special feeling to be able to help the veterans that have passed on our behalf.”

This is the Arkansas Road Team’s first year to participate in the program, but they hope to continue delivering wreaths each year from now on.

“It’s really proud for me being a veteran that has survived this long,” Otto Schmeckenbecher said. “We have many of the veterans who we put the wreaths on the graves that didn’t make it this far. They may have been in the service just a short time and others that have been in 20 years or so. It weighs a lot on our heart to be able to help recognize these veterans that have died for us.”

