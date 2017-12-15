Counties bring in 12,000 pounds of food as part of competition

More than six tons of food were collected by two Region 8 counties as part of a friendly competition.

The final weigh-in for the Sharp and Fulton County Fill the Dump Truck Hunger Hero food drive was Friday.

The competing counties have been collecting non-perishable food items since the beginning of December.

In total, 12,480 pounds of food were collected.

Fulton County won the competition, contributing 8,080 pounds of food.

Sharp County brought in a total of 4,400 pounds.

The donations in Sharp County will be divided among the Highland School District’s backpack program, Mission of Hope in Hardy, and food pantries in Cave City.

The donations from Fulton County will be divided among the Salem and Viola School Districts’ backpack programs and the Agape Food Pantry in Salem.

The food drive was sponsored by First Community Bank.

“We live in communities that always step up to support our neighbors, friends, and families in need,” said John Kunkel, the Sharp County Business Development Officer for First Community Bank. “The generous donations, both monetary and non-perishable food, has been absolutely overwhelming. Fulton and Sharp County residents have generously given so that others may be blessed this Christmas season.”

