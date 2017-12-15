Man arrested in drug case, sheriff says

The search of a home in the Pearson area of Cleburne County netted 22 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a man, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said Friday.

Terry Brown was arrested Thursday after Cleburne County deputies got word of a large amount of marijuana being kept at the home in Pearson, Brown said.

Cleburne County deputies, Heber Springs police and members of the 16th and 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force served a search warrant at the home and reportedly found the marijuana packaged for resale.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

