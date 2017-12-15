City renews franchise agreement with ambulance service - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City renews franchise agreement with ambulance service

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Pocahontas has renewed its franchise agreement with ProMed ambulance service into the future.

The contract was set to expire at the end of 2017 and recently, city officials were concerned because of the number of times ambulances went out of service this year.

Now, the city has renewed the agreement with some new stipulations and additions.

"The additional services are just additional hours of staffing, manhours, and trucks that they will have available to be staffed," said Mayor Kary Story. "You know that should help cut down on some of those times when we need an ambulance and there's not one."

Story said the new franchise agreement should help the ambulances avoid going out of service.

The city's franchise agreement with Pro-Med will last for five years.

