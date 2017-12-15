County recognized for severe weather preparations

Randolph County was recognized by the National Weather Service for being a storm ready county.

During an event on Friday, the National Weather Service presented officials with a sign and a plaque to designate the honor.

"The citizens can rest a little easier knowing that the senior county leadership is committed and put the resources and the effort into preparedness and safety," said NWS meteorologist Gary Woodall.

Those with the National Weather Service said the recognition shows a significant commitment from county leaders.

Only around 20 Arkansas counties have been recognized as storm ready.

County officials said they plan to post designated storm ready signs around the county.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android