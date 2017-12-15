City adds to fines for certain violations

The city of Pocahontas will be increasing fines for misdemeanor or traffic violations.

A new ordinance was enacted this week and will add $20 to each ticket.

City officials are hoping the additional funding will help with the incarceration budget.

Mayor Kary Story says the funding should help supplement the incarceration budget by around $5,000 per month.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android