Person pulls gun on school bus, police say

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities in Blytheville are looking into a report of a person pointing a gun at a school bus recently. 

According to a police report, the Blytheville school bus driver was on his route at the corner of 16th and Rose Streets Dec. 12 when a white, four-door car pulled up. The car then drove and the person inside pointed a gun out the back window, police said. 

According to police, seven students were on the bus when the incident happened. Police do have some clues as to who may have pointed the gun, though. 

A surveillance camera on the bus caught the incident on tape and noticed a license plate of 919 UOY, police said. 

Anyone with information on the incident can call Blytheville police.  

