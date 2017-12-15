One dead, one in custody, investigator says in Lawrence County s - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

One dead, one in custody, investigator says in Lawrence County shooting

Lawrence County deputies were at the scene of a shooting Friday night on Highway 91. (Source: KAIT) Lawrence County deputies were at the scene of a shooting Friday night on Highway 91. (Source: KAIT)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to Sgt. Jamie White with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, authorities there are investigating a shooting in which a woman was killed. 

White said deputies are at the scene on Highway 91 and believe the shooting may have happened around 8 p.m. Friday. 

A male, whose name was not released, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, White said. 

