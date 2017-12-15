One dead, one in custody, investigator says in Lawrence County shooting

Lawrence County deputies were at the scene of a shooting Friday night on Highway 91. (Source: KAIT)

According to Sgt. Jamie White with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, authorities there are investigating a shooting in which a woman was killed.

White said deputies are at the scene on Highway 91 and believe the shooting may have happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

A male, whose name was not released, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, White said.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android