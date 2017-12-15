Greensborough Village project sees first building construction p - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Greensborough Village project sees first building construction project

A developer said Friday that the Greensborough Village project is moving ahead.
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A 200-acre property project in the Hilltop area of Jonesboro is moving ahead, a developer of the project said Friday. 

According to Gary Harpole, at least 15 acres have been sold to create "The Landing". It will be a 264 unit apartment complex and is expected to be the first building construction project at the site. 

Harpole said developers also plan to announce that the connection for the first road, Century Boulevard, will be built out to Highway 351. Harpole said he also expects 2018 to be a big year, with more land under contract and other properties in the negotiation stage. 

