Live in Montgomery: The Day before the Big Game

The A-State football team visited the Rosa Parks Museum this week as part of bowl festivities for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)

It was a busy Friday as the A-State Red Wolves finished the final preparations for Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery.

The team was able to walk onto the field Friday, but not before a bowl lunch where former Alabama Head Coach Gene Stallings was honored as an Alabama Football Legend.

Also, A-State fans hosted a pep rally Friday night to get ready for the game.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android