Court records: rent dispute leads to deadly shooting

A judge found probable cause to charge a man with murder following his arrest.

According to Sgt. Jamie White with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Gary Fears was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting at a home on Highway 91.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:43 p.m. Lawrence County Dispatch received a 911 call from Gary Fears saying there was a dispute between himself, and some people living with him who were, "not paying rent."

In the affidavit, another 911 call came in about 10 minutes later from a male subject saying his wife had been shot.

The caller identified Gary Fears as the shooter, saying he was sitting at the table with the gun.

Approximately 7 minutes after that, the affidavit states that Fears then called 911 again, stating he "didn't mean to kill her," and that it was "self-defense."

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to take Fears into custody without incident.

Deputies then discovered Angel Blackshear inside the home dead, White said.

During two separate interviews, Fears stated multiple times that he shot Angel with a 20-gauge shotgun that belonged to him.

Lawrence County deputies and Arkansas State Police continue to investigate the shooting.

On Monday, a judge found probable cause to charge Fears with second-degree murder and gave him a $500,000 bond.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

