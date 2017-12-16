Suspect named in shooting case, investigator says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Suspect named in shooting case, investigator says

Gary Fears (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Gary Fears (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to Sgt. Jamie White with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Gary Fears was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting at a home on Highway 91. 

White said in a media release that Lawrence County authorities got a call from the home about a dispute between the homeowner and a roommate. 

"Deputies were dispatched and while in route, received a second call stating that a female had been shot and the shooter was still armed inside the residence," White said. 

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to take Fears into custody without incident. 

Deputies then discovered Angel Blackshear inside the home dead, White said. 

Lawrence County deputies and Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting and Fears was being held Saturday in the Lawrence County jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

