Foster children enjoy Christmas party with Santa and Mrs. Claus

More than 100 people attended an event for foster children and their families on Saturday.

All Greene County foster children were invited to a Christmas party held at RPM Athletics in Jonesboro.

The kids enjoyed food, bounce houses, and even a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Those who organized the event said it was the largest Christmas event ever hosted for Greene County foster kids.

"This is my passion, being able to see the kids' smiling faces, to know that they're going to have a good Christmas," Jenny Sims, family service worker for Greene County DCFS, said. "Just makes all of us, all of our workers in Greene County happy."

Event organizers said they are thankful for the volunteers and sponsors that helped with the party.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android