Church helps families get Christmas presents

The Southwest Church of Christ held its annual Christmas Emporium on Saturday.

The event allows families in need to get Christmas presents for their children.

More than 200 kids were identified by counselors at several schools.

Kids from Health and Wellness & Environmental Studies Magnet School, Math and Science Magnet School, and VPA Magnet schools will get presents through this event.

Event organizers say they love helping families each year.

"I love that this event is something that we do with families not just for families," said Director Ashleigh Givens. "As a parent, the most fun part of Christmas for me is choosing something I know my kids are going to love."

Over 100 volunteers helped families shop and wrapped gifts during the event.

Givens said she hopes the event will grow and spread to other churches in the future.

"We really have a vision that in the next couple of years, some more churches will catch the idea of this and we'll begin to offer these for some other campuses around town," she said.

