Arkansas State loses Raycom Camellia Bowl - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas State loses Raycom Camellia Bowl

Sports - ASU Red Wolves (White) Sports - ASU Red Wolves (White)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State Red Wolves lost to Middle Tennessee in the 4th annual Raycom Camellia Bowl. 

A-State lost 30 to 35 to the Blue Raiders.

Arkansas State finishes the season 7-5. 

Sports Director Jason Hurst, and sports reporter Cody Crutchfield will have a full wrap up from Montgomery Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly