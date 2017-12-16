Couple hosted first African Union party in Jonesboro

A Jonesboro couple held the first African Union party Saturday night.

Bishop-Ani and Gwendolyn Jacob hosted the event at a local hotel for guests to learn about the African culture.

“We just want to tell people about Africa,” Bishop-Ani Jacob said. “Africa is a continent with 54 countries, and they have large diverse culture. We are displaying that tonight.”

Numerous people came out to enjoy the learning experience.

Guests learned a cultural dance that is popular in Africa, and they learned to sing Nigeria’s National Anthem, among other fun activities.

The Jacobs said the event was not only about learning but creating unity.

“This is so important to us,” he said. “We have to be able to share our culture with people. Also, once we have cultural integration, we will be able to respect other people’s culture.”

This was the first African Union party in Jonesboro, and the couple said it will continue throughout the years to come.

They hope it reaches many more people down the road.

