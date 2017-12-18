AR gas prices decrease over 3 cents

Prices at the pump are down slightly over the last week.

According to GasBuddy, the price in the Natural State has fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16 per gallon as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national average has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.41 per gallon.

Prices in Arkansas were 15.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

"As we approach Christmas, average gas prices in the U.S. have fallen to their lowest point in 110 days, just as Hurricane Harvey began causing prices to spike, not exactly the Christmas gift some hoped for, but it's about time nonetheless," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

GasBuddy surveys of 1,826 gas outlets in Arkansas daily.

