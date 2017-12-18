Arkansas suspect alleges toddler's gun death unintentional

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Little Rock man accused of fatally shooting a toddler in what police say was a case of road rage alleges that his gun went off by accident.



A transcribed police interview obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette shows Gary Eugene Holmes recalling what happened in the December 2016 shooting death of 3-year-old Acen King.



Holmes is accused of shooting into the back of a car and fatally hitting Acen. He faces charges of first-degree murder, terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons.



Holmes alleges in the interview that the gun accidentally went off after he stepped out of his vehicle. Police allege Holmes fired the gun after thinking the vehicle Acen was in was following him.



Holmes is being held at Pulaski County jail. His attorney says any statement Holmes has given authorities violates his constitutional rights.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

