Street department has all hands on drainage cleanup

With significant rain in the forecast, the City of Jonesboro Street Department is all hands on deck when it comes to drainage.

Communication Director Bill Campbell said the department will work Monday and into Tuesday specifically on cleaning out roadside drains.

“Our Street and Sanitation Departments go hard,” Campbell said. “They are on it, and they will pick up your leaves.”

Now the city is asking the citizens of Jonesboro to do their part as well.

Instead of raking all the leaves in your yard into the ditches, Campbell asked that citizens bag them up so the department can quickly get rid of them.

Campbell said it’s counteractive to rake the leaves into ditches that have already been cleared.

Bagging them gets the leaves out of your yard, and it allows the department quick and easy access.

“Everyone here has experienced flooding, and everyone knows it doesn’t take a whole lot of rain to cause flooding in Jonesboro,” Campbell said. “It should be a team effort; nothing works government alone, so everybody has to be responsible for keeping Jonesboro nice.”

Campbell stressed the Street and Sanitation Department has done everything they can to be prepared for the coming rain.

He said if you’re having an ongoing problem, give them a call and they will help to make sure everyone gets their leaves picked up.

