Arkansas Baptist College fires school's president

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock has fired its president, citing a "lack of transparency" to the school's board of trustees.



The college said Monday that the firing of Joseph L. Jones was effective immediately. Jones served as Arkansas Baptist's president for about 15 months, succeeding longtime president Fitz Hill.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that board chairman Kenneth Harris said the trustees had "lost confidence in Dr. Jones' leadership and judgment in order to guide the school to its greatest potential."



Jones did not immediately return a call seeking comment.



The college was at risk of losing its accreditation in 2015 because of its debt but was placed back in good standing last year by the Higher Learning Commission.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

