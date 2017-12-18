JPD Officer of the Year award announced

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott (L) with Cpl. Danny Stallings (R) JPD Officer of the Year 2017. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott announced who was the top cop for his department for 2017 during their annual Christmas party.

Cpl. Danny Stallings was the recipient of the JPD Officer of the Year award.

Stallings was awarded the honor for his dedication to duty, dependability, and excellent attitude, a news release stated Monday.

Stallings has been with JPD for over 20 years and is currently assigned to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer.

“He is an example to his fellow officers of the right attitude to bring to work every day. He is a joy to work with and I am grateful to have him on our team,” Elliott said as part of the release.

Other officers received rewards during the party and are as follows:

Sgt. Karen Oldham: Meritorious Service Award

Sgt. John Porbeck: Top Gun Award

Life-Saving Award: Inv. Jason Chester: Stabbing incident- 401 N. Rogers (2016) Ptl. Trent Talley: Stabbing incident- 401 N. Rogers (2016) Inv. Erik Johnson: Aiding fellow officer in a medical emergency/Basement shooting Sgt. Trey Dupuy: Shooting incident- 1308 Daybreak Dr. Ptl. Nicholas Carmichael: Shooting incident- 1308 Daybreak Dr. PFC Ryan Crawford: Shooting incident- 1308 Daybreak Dr. PFC Nathan Ivy: Severe injury accident Ptl. Casey Moore: Severe injury accident Ptl. Trey Chism: Shooting incident- 833 Hope St. Sgt. Bob Geha: Shooting incident- The Basement Cpl. Heath Loggains: Shooting incident- The Basement Ptl. Tanner Huff: Shooting incident- The Basement PFC Nathan Coleman: Shooting incident- The Basement PFC Bryan Davis: Shooting incident- The Basement Ptl. Brandon Butler: Shooting incident- The Basement Inv. Bryan Bailey: Shooting incident- The Basement Cpl. PJ Williams: Shooting incident- The Basement



