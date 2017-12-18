Arkansas student voucher program increases participation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - More than six times as many students in Arkansas are participating in a state-funded voucher system this school year than the previous year.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that more than 180 students participating in the Succeed Scholarship Program are on track this school year to receive state aid to pay over $6,700 in their tuitions to more than 30 private schools. Fewer than 30 students received the vouchers last school year.



An attorney for the Arkansas Department of Education says the increase is due to three state laws from this year that amend or expand the eligibility for students and private schools to use the state-funded program. The program was originally authorized in 2015. It was mostly for students who attended public school in the previous year and who identified as having a disability requiring special education services.



