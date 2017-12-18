Mixed results for Jonesboro Police November crime report

Crime in Jonesboro was down in November compared to the same month the year before.

According to Jonesboro Police Department's monthly crime report, crime reports decreased 16% in November 2017 compared to November 2016.

That includes a total of 1,177 reportable offenses.

However, according to the report, crimes against persons increased from last year. Those crimes were up 38% which is 10 incidents.

During the month of November, Jonesboro police officers conducted 496 arrests. 65% of the arrests were men and 35% were women.

In terms of race and ethnicity, the monthly report stated the majority of arrests were Caucasian at 54%. The remainder of the arrests were African American (43%), Hispanic (1%), Asian (0%) or considered other/unknown/bi-racial (1%).

Here is the full report from the Jonesboro Police Department:

