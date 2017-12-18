Crash with church van leaves 1 dead, 2 with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on crash with a church van in Kansas City.

Police say the wreck happened Sunday morning when the driver of a Kia crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the van. The Kansas City Star reports that the Kia's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the person's name wasn't immediately released.

Police say the driver of the van and one passenger suffered serious injuries. Two other van passengers were treated for minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear why the Kia veered into the opposite lane.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.