Police search for man they say robbed gas station

Jonesboro police are searching for the man they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

According to the incident report, around 4:30 Saturday morning, a black male wearing all black, entered the Kum and Go on South Stadium Blvd., and demanded money from the registers.

The clerk told police the man placed a plastic bag on the counter and demanded money from the register, and had what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket.

The suspect then ran from the store on Rook Road.

According to security cam footage, the suspect entered the store at 4:36 a.m. and placed a clear bag on the counter and demanded money.

The footage continued to show that while demanding money he told him that he had a gun and will "blow this place up".

The suspect kept telling the employee to hurry up and put all the money in the bag. Once he had the bag, he pulled the pistol from his pocket and placed it on the counter stating he can keep it.

Officers found the gun on the counter when they arrived shortly after.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

