Walnut Ridge works to widen street

The city of Walnut Ridge is working to widen some roads and fix drainage issues.

Mayor Charles Snapp said crews will be doing some asphalt overlay work in 2018, but some streets must be worked on before that can begin.

The city was approved for a grant for the overlay work, however, to complete that work the streets have to be a certain width.

Snapp said the street department is working to widen one of the town's primary streets.

A three block section in the area of Northeast Second Street is where much of the work is currently being done.

"They literally don't have any shoulders at all and if two people are going to meet, you really have to pull over and wait and let somebody ease by," Snapp said. "If you met a school bus there's not enough room for a school bus and a pickup truck to both pass."

The crews are also working to build shoulders for the roads and improve drainage in this area.

Snapp hopes once these improvements are complete the overlay project can begin.

He says he expects the overlay project to be complete by July 2018.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.