NEA Tournament Day 1 Scores

NEA Tournament (A-State campus)

Day 1 (Dec. 18, 2017)

Girl's Final scores:

Cross Co. 15
Tuckerman 69 

Kalianna Hill (4) Elizabeth Crosby (4) for Cross Co. Natalie Shelton (16) Reagan Camp (11) Peyton Koller (10) Jordyn Lane (10) for Tuckerman

Manila 49
Cave City 55

Brailey Hampton (10) Sydney Adcock (13) Meg Gifford (10) for Manila Brittnie Walling (14) Sierra Williams (17) Brooke Henry (14) for Cave City

Palestine-Wheatley 18
Marmaduke 100
Harley Kilgore (5) for Palestine
Natalie Lentz (26) Emma Foster (16) Reesa Hampton (13) Anna Meredith (13) Scout Weatherford (12) for Marmaduke

Osceola 43 
Harrisburg 45
Serenity Flie (12) for Osceola Abby Edwards (15) Cassie Armstrong (13) for Harrisburg

Melbourne 57
Marked Tree 23

Reagan Rapert (17) for Melbourne Brandice Nesby (8) for Marked Tree

Boys Final Scores:

Palestine-Wheatley 50 
EPC 66
Garrett Wilson (12) Carter Milton (15) Crandal Cooper (10) for Palestine
Travis Joplin (23) Dee Buchanan (14) for EPC
 

Cave City 40
Valley View 70
Jake Anderson (9) for Cave City
Reed Graddy (17) for Valley View

Ridgefield Christian 74
Mammoth Spring 53
John Scholtens (25) Ean Dunton (15) Elijah Ellenburg (14) for Ridgefield
Sagen Godwin (16) Daniel Mayfield (10) for Mammoth Spring
 

Gosnell 73
Harrisburg 39
Brandon Partee (18) Trajan Donnerson (10) Jordan Lewis (10) for Gosnell
Zack Biggers (12) for Harrisburg
 

