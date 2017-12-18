NEA Tournament Day 1 Scores

NEA Tournament (A-State campus)

Day 1 (Dec. 18, 2017)

Girl's Final scores:

Cross Co. 15

Tuckerman 69

Kalianna Hill (4) Elizabeth Crosby (4) for Cross Co. Natalie Shelton (16) Reagan Camp (11) Peyton Koller (10) Jordyn Lane (10) for Tuckerman

Manila 49

Cave City 55

Brailey Hampton (10) Sydney Adcock (13) Meg Gifford (10) for Manila Brittnie Walling (14) Sierra Williams (17) Brooke Henry (14) for Cave City

Palestine-Wheatley 18

Marmaduke 100

Harley Kilgore (5) for Palestine

Natalie Lentz (26) Emma Foster (16) Reesa Hampton (13) Anna Meredith (13) Scout Weatherford (12) for Marmaduke

Osceola 43

Harrisburg 45

Serenity Flie (12) for Osceola Abby Edwards (15) Cassie Armstrong (13) for Harrisburg

Melbourne 57

Marked Tree 23

Reagan Rapert (17) for Melbourne Brandice Nesby (8) for Marked Tree

Boys Final Scores:

Palestine-Wheatley 50

EPC 66

Garrett Wilson (12) Carter Milton (15) Crandal Cooper (10) for Palestine

Travis Joplin (23) Dee Buchanan (14) for EPC



Cave City 40

Valley View 70

Jake Anderson (9) for Cave City

Reed Graddy (17) for Valley View

Ridgefield Christian 74

Mammoth Spring 53

John Scholtens (25) Ean Dunton (15) Elijah Ellenburg (14) for Ridgefield

Sagen Godwin (16) Daniel Mayfield (10) for Mammoth Spring



Gosnell 73

Harrisburg 39

Brandon Partee (18) Trajan Donnerson (10) Jordan Lewis (10) for Gosnell

Zack Biggers (12) for Harrisburg

