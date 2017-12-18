NEA Tournament Day 1 Scores

NEA Tournament (A-State campus)
Day 1 (Dec. 18, 2017)
Girl's Final scores:
Cross Co. 15
Tuckerman 69
Kalianna Hill (4) Elizabeth Crosby (4) for Cross Co. Natalie Shelton (16) Reagan Camp (11) Peyton Koller (10) Jordyn Lane (10) for Tuckerman
Manila 49
Cave City 55
Brailey Hampton (10) Sydney Adcock (13) Meg Gifford (10) for Manila Brittnie Walling (14) Sierra Williams (17) Brooke Henry (14) for Cave City
Palestine-Wheatley 18
Marmaduke 100
Harley Kilgore (5) for Palestine
Natalie Lentz (26) Emma Foster (16) Reesa Hampton (13) Anna Meredith (13) Scout Weatherford (12) for Marmaduke
Osceola 43
Harrisburg 45
Serenity Flie (12) for Osceola Abby Edwards (15) Cassie Armstrong (13) for Harrisburg
Melbourne 57
Marked Tree 23
Reagan Rapert (17) for Melbourne Brandice Nesby (8) for Marked Tree
Boys Final Scores:
Palestine-Wheatley 50
EPC 66
Garrett Wilson (12) Carter Milton (15) Crandal Cooper (10) for Palestine
Travis Joplin (23) Dee Buchanan (14) for EPC
Cave City 40
Valley View 70
Jake Anderson (9) for Cave City
Reed Graddy (17) for Valley View
Ridgefield Christian 74
Mammoth Spring 53
John Scholtens (25) Ean Dunton (15) Elijah Ellenburg (14) for Ridgefield
Sagen Godwin (16) Daniel Mayfield (10) for Mammoth Spring
Gosnell 73
Harrisburg 39
Brandon Partee (18) Trajan Donnerson (10) Jordan Lewis (10) for Gosnell
Zack Biggers (12) for Harrisburg
