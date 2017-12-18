Construction begins on Dollar Tree - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Construction begins on Dollar Tree

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Construction on a new business has begun in Walnut Ridge.

A building permit for a new Dollar Tree was issued last week.

The store is being built on West Main Street.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly