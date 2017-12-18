Lawrence County gets new truck for road work

A new truck for the Lawrence County Road Department is helping get road work done faster.

County Judge John Thomison said the department recently got the truck which will allow the county to work on several road projects at once.

He says the new truck will allow more equipment to be hauled to job sites and help with getting repairs done on certain roads before any possible winter weather.

He says the truck will also help if winter weather strikes.

"That would allow us to get out into different areas of the county where we do have some slick intersections or maybe hill, inclines or grates," Thomison said. "Yes, it's going to help us quite a bit."

He said the truck can also be used for cleaning out ditches and pipes as a winter weather preparation.

Additionally, crews will use it to haul sand and clear county roads if winter weather does affect roads in the county.

