Lyon's Riley Named AMC Women’s Basketball POW

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lyon College Women’s Basketball player Madison Riley has been named the AMC Women’s Basketball Player of the week, the conference office announced on Monday.

This is Riley’s first career Player of the Week honor.

Riley earns the recognition after playing a key part in Lyon’s two victories last week. Against Central Methodist, Riley posted 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. The Scots throttled the Eagles in the game by a score of 99-58 at home.

The sophomore then followed that game up with a 16 point outing in a 96-45 Scots win over St. Louis College of Pharmacy in St. Louis, Mo. on Sunday. Riley also totaled six rebounds and six assists.

For the week, Riley averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals. She also shot 54.2 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the charity stripe. She currently sits ranked fifth in the nation and first in the AMC, with 5.1 assists per game and is ranked seventh in the conference with 14.3 points.

Other nominees for women’s basketball player of the week were as follows:

Krystal Forrester, Park (Mo.); Hannah Bland, William Woods (Mo.); Jordan Alford, Columbia (Mo.); Allison Dewald, St. Louis Pharmacy (Mo.); Bria Lemirande, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.); Amanda Rowden, Missouri Baptist; and Kim Mallory, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)

The 14th-ranked Scots are 8-1 overall and in first place in the AMC. Lyon next plays at Missouri Baptist University Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in St. Louis.