Deputy gives out gift cards instead of tickets

Getting pulled over isn’t usually the best thing that can happen in a day, but the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office was giving out something better than speeding tickets on Monday.

“Unfortunately, a lot of encounters that citizens have with police officers, law enforcement, is negative and so I thought maybe we could do something positive so the interactions with the citizens and our deputies would be something positive,” volunteer Tracy Snell said.

Monday, Deputy James Teague pulled over a handful of people. Instead of giving them a ticket, he gave them Walmart gift cards.

Blue lights in the rearview mirrors were not such a bad sign after all.

Teague said he approaches every vehicle with caution, but it was a nice change of pace to see people smiling after being pulled over.

“It was a lot better feeling giving people gift cards,” Teague said.

The gift cards were donated by Snell and Walmart.

This is something Snell and Teague said they want to continue next year.

