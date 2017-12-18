County jail on track to open in 2018 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County jail on track to open in 2018

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Lawrence County jail is on track to be complete in 2018.

According to County Judge John Thomison, some work is still being done on the jail.

He hopes it will be finished by February 2018.

The groundbreaking for the jail was held in 2016. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly