School district to participate in active shooter training drill

Faculty and staff at the Hoxie School District will participate in an active shooter training drill on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Hoxie School District's Facebook page, students will not be present but police, medical, and the fire department will be on campus.

It will be a realistic simulation that will include sirens, shots, yelling, and bells.

The district asks people to avoid campus between 7:30 a.m. and noon.

The drill is to help prepare staff in the in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.