City passes ordinance for designated mobile vendor location

There might soon be a permanent place for mobile food vendors in Batesville.

The Batesville City Council approved an ordinance at their meeting Monday night that will set up a food court in town for mobile vendors.

The council waived a third reading of the ordinance.

Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said several food truck owners have come to the city seeking a permanent location, rather than having to move around every 90 days.

“Another thing about mobile food vendors, a lot of time they will establish their business, they start out small, and they may eventually want a storefront and that’s what we encourage them to do,” Mayor Elumbaugh said.

He said different commercial zones are being looked at right now for where the food court will be established.

