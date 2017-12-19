Car chase through multiple counties in Arkansas ends in Missouri

One man is in custody after a multi-county pursuit that started in Arkansas ended in Missouri.

According to Lawrence County Dispatch, it started as a traffic stop of a silver Pontiac going 75 in a 60 mile per hour zone early Tuesday morning.

The suspect fled from police and headed into Craighead County.

He then turned around in Bono and drove back through Lawrence County.

When the driver entered Greene County, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office took over the pursuit.

The suspect took multiple roads and fled into Missouri.

Once in Dunklin County, MO, officers assisted Greene County deputies in making the stop and the arrest.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

A female passenger in the car but was not arrested.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.