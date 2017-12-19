Marmaduke man killed in crash

A Greene County man was killed in a crash Monday night.

According to Arkansas State Police, Luther Leon Baldwin, 83, of Marmaduke died in the crash.

Baldwin was reportedly driving a Chevrolet pick-up truck south on Greene Co. Road 514 around 10:45 p.m. when the crash happened near Greene Co. Road 517.

ASP stated the truck left the road, entered a field, and struck a pond levee.

The truck came to rest partially submerged in the pond.

The crash report also stated the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.