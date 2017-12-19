FDA to crackdown on homeopathic remedies

The Food and Drug Administration plans to crackdown on homeopathic medicines.

In a report by NPR, the FDA states it plans to move on a risk-based approach to regulate homeopathic products.

In the online report, the FDA commissioner said people have been placing their trust and money in remedies that may not be beneficial and in some cases harmful.

To read more about the crackdown on homeopathic remedies and what homeopathic supporters have to say, click here.

