Professor discovers cancer fighting compound in Texas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Professor discovers cancer fighting compound in Texas

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
(KAIT) -

A research professor is applying for a patent in hopes of getting the ball rolling on an anti-cancer compound.

In a report by KETK, Dr. Shiyou Li explains his team has seen promising results in the Texas lake plant salvinia.

Li said some lab trials show the new compound can slow or even stop cancer cells.

For more details and to read the full report, click here.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly