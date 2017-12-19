Runway construction underway at Little Rock airport

Travelers in Little Rock will notice some construction going on as an airport works to make improvements.

According to NBC-affiliate KARK, construction at the Clinton National Airport is part of a multi-million dollar project designed to keep travelers safe.

Work on the airport's second commercial runway started in July to add paved shoulders, brighter LED lights and strengthen parts of the runway.

The $2.7 million project is on track to be completed by March 1, 2018.

