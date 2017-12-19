Juvenile arrested for threatening to commit school shooting

A juvenile was arrested and charged after police say he threatened to shoot people at school.

According to a press release by the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, Dec. 14, deputies received information that a Heber Springs School student had made comments about carrying out a shooting attack at the school on Dec. 15.

On that morning, deputies along with the assistance of the Heber Springs Police Department took a juvenile male into custody to be interviewed regarding the threats.

At the end of the interview, the juvenile was turned over to Juvenile Intake Officers and transported to White River Juvenile Detention Center.

He's being charged with one count of terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.