$200K settlement approved in Texarkana inmate death

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A judge has approved a $200,000 settlement in the case of a severely diabetic woman who died in a Texarkana jail last year.



The Texarkana Gazette reports that a lawyer was granted approval Monday in Miller County Circuit Court to settle the case against LaSalle Corrections in the July 2016 death of 20-year-old Morgan Angerbauer. LaSalle Corrections manages the Bi-State Justice Building jail in Texarkana.



Court records say Angerbauer died of ketoacidosis after former nurse Brittany Johnson refused to treat her. Ketoacidosis is a condition resulting from severely high blood sugar.



Johnson pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor negligent homicide and is serving three months in the Miller County jail.



The settlement was approved despite objections from the attorney for Jennifer Houser, Angerbauer's mother.



___



Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)