12-year-old arrested in attempted armed robbery

A 12-year-old boy who police say attempted to rob a fast food restaurant now faces charges.

According to ABC-affiliate KATV, the attempted robbery happened Monday night at a Burger King in Little Rock.

Employees told officers the suspect demanded money.

The workers thought it was a joke until the boy reportedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting toward the employees. The employees ran to the back of the restaurant and no one was hurt.

A short while later, police said the boy turned himself over to officers and said he was the one doing the shooting.

The unnamed suspect was charged with aggravated robbery and transported to juvenile corrections.

